Heymarket is business text messaging for teams. Customers never have to install an app and receive normal SMS, Facebook messages, Apple Business Chat and Google Business Messages. Your team can read and reply to messages from Slack using business grade features like assignments, templates, and archive. Heymarket is trusted by thousands of companies, big and small, such as Keller Williams, Foodora, and 1800flowers.
Heymarket can text enable your business numbers while keeping the existing voice service intact. Alternatively, Heymarket can provide new phone numbers in the area code of your choice.
:inbox_tray:#️⃣Connect a Phone Number to a Slack Channel
• Connect a Heymarket inbox/number to the Slack channel of your choice
• Text messages to your business phone number will appear in a Slack channel, where members can read messages, initiate new text messages, assign chats to channel members, or reply with templates
• Each text message conversation is treated as a separate Slack thread
:speech_balloon:Works Alongside Heymarket Web and Mobile Apps
• Shared inbox so your team can be on the same page when answering text, Facebook, Google Business Messenger and Apple Business Chat.
• Assign chats and presence to see who on your team is reading the same message
• Templates for commonly used messages
• Set reminders and scheduled message and never forget to follow up
• Works with your existing contacts via Zapier, CSV import, or REST based API
• Read and reply to text messages from Slack, Heymarket Web on your computer, or the mobile apps (iOS and Android)
• Auto reply to messages based on keywords, date/time, day/time, and first incoming
• Personalize messages with merge tokens based on your contact custom fields
• Powerful administrative features
• Text enable landline, toll-free, and VoIP business numbers while keeping the existing voice service intact
Get started with a free, 14 day trial. No credit card required. Pricing details can be found at heymarket.com/pricing
.
Contact us at help@heymarket.com
or message us at (415) 562-0100
.