All uploaded test results data remains your property. Tesults owns only the Tesults service platform, not the data you upload. Test results data is deleted on a rolling basis based on the time frame outlined in your plan. Your test results data is deleted when you cancel your plan.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

Test results data is deleted on a rolling basis based on the time frame outlined in your plan. Your test results data is deleted when you cancel your plan. If you would like to have any personal data Tesults has for your profile exported or deleted, contact support with your request and we will complete your request and respond within 30 days. This is an upper limit, response times will usually be much faster.