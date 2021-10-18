Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All uploaded test results data remains your property. Tesults owns only the Tesults service platform, not the data you upload. Test results data is deleted on a rolling basis based on the time frame outlined in your plan. Your test results data is deleted when you cancel your plan.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Test results data is deleted on a rolling basis based on the time frame outlined in your plan. Your test results data is deleted when you cancel your plan.
If you would like to have any personal data Tesults has for your profile exported or deleted, contact support with your request and we will complete your request and respond within 30 days. This is an upper limit, response times will usually be much faster.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Tesults retains data for the purposes of providing you with service only. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no