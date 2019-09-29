Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

When someone requests for data to be deleted, we authenticate the requestor to make sure they have the right to delete that data. Once we have authenticated the person we proceed to remove the data from our databases and file storage facilities. The whole process should not take more than 5 days to complete from the point of request. Please email dpo@officesimplify.com if you want to request any data deletion.