Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain only user data necessary for Forecast to perform its service. Data is stored indefinitely until user removes the app from their workspace. User data is permanently deleted immediately after deleting an account or workspace.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We store the personal information we receive for as long as you use the service
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Forecast is a basic Slack slash command that stores no critical user data apart from basic information needed to perform its basic functions (team's Slack ID, and Team Name). Data is stored in a database secured by private key authentication.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no