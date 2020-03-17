Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

This data retention policy applies to all physical and electronic records generated in the course of iorad’s operations, including both original documents and copies. Below is the Electronic Record and Business Record Retention table, approved for electronic and physical documents. Any change in the retention period must be approved by the CEO / Founder. If you have a question about retaining or deleting business records, contact our CEO / Founder. Record Retention / Disposal period Customer-initiated or requested deletion of their iorad account or tutorials Automated deletion from iorad active systems within 48 hours Data rolls out of backups files on this automated schedule: 30 days of backups are retained, and then moved to a 120-day archive, after which they are deleted. Email 10 years Policy and Procedure documents Change Management Records Examples: Github Tickets Application software version records Application release records Retain indefinitely Other Business documents (GSuite documents, PDF documents, contracts, financial records, employee files, other documents used in business operations) In general, these should be retained indefinitely. Personnel are allowed to delete duplicate and superfluous working versions of electronic documents and to shred paper versions as is appropriate for the content and as they see fit (e.g.- duplicates, temporary paper working copies, obsolete reference materials produced by parties outside of iorad that have been replaced with newer versions, etc.)