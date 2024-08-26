Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data retention policy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data removal policy
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data storage policy
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Exposure to LLMs is an add-on feature which requires explicit opt-in within the Service Now Virtual Agent. If enabled, we may utilize the following models: Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM.
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes. We are utilizing the default configuration f
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.