RollButler

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We will retain customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there will be stored no personal data retrieved by the Slack API connection.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We will remove customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no