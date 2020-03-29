RollButler

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will retain customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there will be stored no personal data retrieved by the Slack API connection.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We will remove customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland