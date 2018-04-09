Hey! :) I'm here to assist you with USA export/import statistics.

Try asking me a question like: Show me graph import of vegetables from Mexico?

I need graph for crude oil export to UK?

What is top country in crude oil export from USA?

Show me graph USA computers export?

What is USA computers export is 2017? Current Slack bot subscription including export-import statistics is free of charge.

In case you want to get customized NLSQL Bot as per your own needs based on your own database, it would include paid subscription of 99$ per month