Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
For the duration of the account + 12 months following cancellation, or deletion upon request.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data is deleted from the live site on request (or via the app), and purged from remaining cache / logs / backups within 30 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data is stored encrypted via AES 256 encryption, and is governed by our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, GDPR Data Processing Agreement and internal application security Policies.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted, we are hosted on Amazon AWS. We offer two regional environments for customers to choose - US and EU.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no