Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
DigitalOcean Kubernetes for backend servers, temporary cache server in Frankfurt.
AWS RDS for the main database in Frankfurt.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, DigitalOcean
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no