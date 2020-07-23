Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain article and files data created by the user for 30 days after their subscription expires or is cancelled. After 30 days the data will be deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is removed 30 days after a subscription to Papermind has been cancelled or has expired. Customer data is available on request by emailing us at mailto:hello@papermind.co or contacting us via the contact form on our website.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored in AWS S3 buckets and is encrypted while at rest using Amazons Server Side AES256 Encryption. Data is only transferred over HTTPS.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted on AWS located in the United States.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no