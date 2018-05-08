Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
MoBerries GmbH will retain Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and companies official data privacy policy. Customer Data will be retained for a period of one year after the last user activity.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
MoBerries GmbH will remove Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and companies official privacy policy. Customer Data will be removed after one year of user inactivity or within 24 hours after data erasure request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
MoBerries GmbH will store Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and and companies official data privacy policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no