This application provides an easy way for Scrum Masters to launch retrospective session on Retrospective Dashboard. Just issue /retro-time command on your team's channel, and the session's Join URL will be shared with the team immediately. The board URL will be visible only to you.
Retrospective Dashboard kann Folgendes tun:
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