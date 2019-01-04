TeamGantt brings project scheduling online with gantt chart software that’s beautiful and easy for your whole team to use. Thousands of customers in over 120 countries love planning and managing their projects with TeamGantt.With TeamGantt for Slack, you can:* Take immediate action on Slack conversations so nothing slips through the cracks. Create a task using actions or slash commands.* View your daily task list and update task progress right from Slack. * Pull a list of active projects into Slack—and filter it by search term if you want.* Choose when and how often you want to be notified about TeamGantt tasks.* For a full list of TeamGantt for Slack slash commands, type /tg help into the message box. To take advantage of the TeamGantt for Slack integration, you’ll need to sign up for a TeamGantt account. Both free and paid plan options are available.
TeamGantt kann Folgendes einsehen:
TeamGantt kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
We will retain your personal information for as long as is necessary for purposes for which it was collected. The precise period will depend on the reason why it was collected. Those periods are also based on the requirements of applicable data protection laws, applicable legal and regulatory requirements and periods relating to the commencement of legal actions. The TeamGantt for Slack application does not store sensitive user information separate from the TeamGantt service.
https://www.teamgantt.com/privacy-policy
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
You have the right to ask that your personal information be deleted in certain circumstances. For example (i) where your personal information is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise used; (ii) if you withdraw your consent and there is no other legal ground for which we rely on for the continued use of your personal information; (iii) if you object to the use of your personal information (as set out below); (iv) if we have used your personal information unlawfully; or (v) if your personal information needs to be erased to comply with a legal obligation. To have your information erased, please contact support@teamgantt.com
https://www.teamgantt.com/privacy-policy
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@teamgantt.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern