Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data are kept as long as the Slack workspace exists, and as long as the contractual relationship with that customer exists or 24 months from the deletion of the user (subject to another retention period defined in a specific regulation).
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion or customer archival request, Spendesk carries out the full, complete, definitive and irreversible deletion by anonymisation of the data, on all storage media and servers, within a maximum period of 15 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data are stored redundantly at multiple physical locations in our cloud provider's data center in order to guarantee their availability. Those data are continuously backed up in a secure way and can be restored at any time.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no