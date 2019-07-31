Have you ever dreamed of having a highly engaged and productive team? Moodbit
is here to help you get your dream team :raised_hands:. Moodbit
is an app for everyone in the company: managers, employees, executives and more. Moodbit
helps to provide a clear understanding of what is going on in the workplace. We analyze your team’s social interaction and provide them with analytics about their mood scores :100:and engagement :bar_chart:with the use of emotion-sensing text-recognition technology.
To improve your team’s emotions, Joy (Moodbit’s bot) will send out recommendations to boost: Productivity
:chart_with_upwards_trend:Well-being
:muscle:Relationships
:couple:Mood
:grinning: and Job Satisfaction
🥳
Joy also sends out a weekly survey that asks employees the important questions :raising_hand:: How was their week?What were the biggest challenges of the week?Did they complete the suggested action(s) that Joy sent to them?
These responses allow us to record their personal mood journey in their simple-to-use dashboard.
Give it a try for free for 30 days. After that, you will become so in love with the impact that Moodbit & and Joy! is making on your team that you will have to change to the paid subscription.
Are you ready to have more engaged, productive and happier employees? All you have to do is download Moodbit
and the changes will follow!
:question:Questions?
Contact support at info@mymoodbit.com