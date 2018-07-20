"blankit is the easiest, fastest way to get employee benefits for your team. Compare quotes from top Canadian providers and onboard your employees in minutes.With blankitbot for Slack, your employees can ask questions about their coverage and get an immediate reply.Blankitbot for Slack responds to simple phrases like ""Do I have coverage for a root canal?" and "Can I include my spouse on the plan?" There's no need to learn new commands to chat with blankitbot.An active employee benefits plan (paid account) through blankit health is required to use the app."
blankit health kann Folgendes einsehen:
blankit health kann Folgendes tun:
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