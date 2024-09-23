Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data retention settings depend on the user subscription plan. 1. The Free plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 1 month. 2. The Essential plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 6 months. 3. The Professional plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 2 years. 4. The Ultimate plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 5 years.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
The Processor undertakes that at the choice of the Controller, deletes or returns all the personal data to the Controller after the end of the provision of services relating to processing, and deletes existing copies unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the personal data.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Your data, including respondents' details and survey responses, is secure both at rest and in transit. We have a fixed backup cycle, and we regularly test backups to ensure they work as expected.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT (API Services and ChatGPT Enterprise Services)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Data sent through the API is retained for a maximum of 30 days, after which it is deleted. OpenAI may store anonymized data for system improvement, but such data does not identify customers or users.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
The models are hosted in a public cloud, which operates based on Cloudflare solutions. The data is stored and processed exclusively for service delivery purposes and is not used for model training unless the customer explicitly consents.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI relies on subprocessors:https://platform.openai.com/subprocessors.
The solution ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection laws. Data transfers to subprocessors are protected under mechanisms such as Standard Contractual Clauses