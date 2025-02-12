Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data will not be stored for more than the amount of time specified in our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, customer contracts, or other binding agreements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
By default, a customer’s data is stored indefinitely. Upon customer request, the data may be deleted up to 1 month after the request, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a user’s data cannot be restored.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Assembled’s data is encrypted at rest using AES-256.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
OpenAI GPT-4 (via ChatGPT Enterprise)
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
OpenAI retains API data for up to 30 days for abuse and misuse monitoring, but does not use the data for training or improvement of models. We do not store or log user prompts or responses beyond what is required for operational performance.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Each customer’s data is isolated and processed separately. As a ChatGPT Enterprise customer, our queries are not used to train OpenAI models. All API usage is tenant-specific and not shared across customers.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
As of now, OpenAI processes and stores data in the United States. (Note: OpenAI does not currently support custom regional data residency, but this may change—double-check with OpenAI if data residency is a contractual requirement.)