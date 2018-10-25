Eleminder will help you be more aware of GitHub and GitLab Pull Requests, notifying you of requests, rejections, approvals, and comments. And all of this is controlled by you! You'll only receive notifications for repositories that you follow - no more distractions.
Eleminder kann Folgendes einsehen:
Eleminder kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.