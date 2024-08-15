Testable is a cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP) and on premises continuous testing and monitoring platform that ensures your software functions, performs, and scales flawlessly. Our simple, intuitive, and powerful tools integrating seamlessly into your cloud transformation journey. We leverage the power of the cloud, advanced analytics, customization, and auto-scaling to simplify testing, performance, scalability, and monitoring for companies of all sizes. The Testable app for Slack allows you to get notified of test related activity in your Slack workspace. The specific set of alerts is customizable and includes tests starting, tests finishing, and tests failing.