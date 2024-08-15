Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customers can customize their data retention policy by contacting our support team. By default test results are retained for 1 year with the latest test result for each test configuration being retained indefinitely until it is deleted by the customer or the account is deactivated.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data is removed from our database as soon as a customer requests to delete an artifact such as a test case, test configuration, or test result. It will be completely removed from all backups within 1 week of the request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored across multiple AWS availability zones in a relational database and backed up once a day. Backups are kept for 1 week.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Storage
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no