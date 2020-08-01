Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien All data for deactivated workspaces retained for 7 years (including data of all users of the particular workspace). Workspace considered as deactivated automatically upon the Slack application uninstallation.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten All data related to the particular workspace (including data of all workspace users) will be deleted within 30 business days upon request (from all storages, including backups).

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer data, which includes user profiles information, uploaded assets, activity history is stored in our infrastructure and can be accessed only for authorized staff in the case of particular business needs. Data backups also stored within our protected infrastructure for 30 days and then deleted automatically.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA