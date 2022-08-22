Wired Relations

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We have adopted appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure, that your personal information is not subject to accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise unlawfully processed.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland, Frankreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes