Max is a fun, modern AI Assistant for workplace culture. He addresses employee retention and performance. He predicts actions that will motivate people to engage and perform their best, and offers to initiate those actions for you – things like smart group discussions, 360-degree feedback, mentoring, and recognition, among others.Max is free for all workspaces under 20 users, or you can get a 30 day free trial and give us a try!
Max kann Folgendes einsehen:
Max kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.