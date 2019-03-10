Advanced Poll

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes