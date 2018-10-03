Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All data and information customer stores at their (or their Users’) initiative via Kintone (the “Stored Data”) shall be managed by the customer. Unless permitted by themselves in accordance with our Terms of Use (https://www.kintone.com/terms-of-use/), the customer retains all right, title and interest in and to all Stored Data and we shall not acquire any rights related to the Stored Data.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
After contract has been expired, the Stored Data will be deleted upon the expiry of the retention period we separately determine. We shall not be liable for any damages incurred by a user or a third party in relation to the storage, deletion or backup of the Stored Data after the expiry of the retention period.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer data stored at kintone.com is encrypted using AWS features. AWS RDS, S3, and so on.
All data is encrypted as it moves between our servers and your web browser.
The Kintone service is offered only with SSL connections, and provides optional IP address connectivity restrictions, 2-Factor Authentication.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no