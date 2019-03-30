Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@serandibsoft.com.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Users may request that we erase the data we hold about them at any time by reaching out to support@serandibsoft.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using AES-256-GCM encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Data is hosted in Google Cloud & AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud & AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes