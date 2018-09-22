The onlySkype-Slack group integration: receive Skype messages in Slack and vice versa.It's an established and well-maintained service trusted by numerous happy clients.Create a two-way connection between Slack channels and Skype groups; automatically crosspost messages, pictures and files.Messages can be in any language.Pricing: $25/month per connection after 7 days free trial. We accept cards and PayPal.This app does not collect your e-mail address and does not send any e-mails to you.