Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
AppReviewBot retains data solely for the purpose of querying for and displaying your app reviews in Slack.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
AppReviewBot will remove all customer data when requested.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
AppReviewBot stores the customer data provided during sign-up in it's entirety until the point in time that the customer requests removal. Data is never shared with any third party.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no