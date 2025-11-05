Browserstack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Account-Related Information other Personal Information will be kept and stored for such period of time as we deem necessary taking into account the business purpose for which it was collected in the first instance (i.e. the administration of Your Account for as long as Your Account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate Your Account), and our obligations under applicable data protection law. This may include retaining Account-Related Information or other Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain Personal Information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Service, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.