Integrates Math.js into Slack with a simple /math slash command.Features a flexible expression parser with support for symbolic computation, comes with a large set of built-in functions and constants, and offers an integrated solution to work with different data types like numbers, big numbers, complex numbers, fractions, units, and matrices.
Math kann Folgendes tun:
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