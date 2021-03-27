Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Follow bot has a goal of respecting user information. Only provided data and permissions necessary for the functionality of the application are accessed via the Slack API. Stalker retains no personal information or Slack messages that do not interact with Follow bot directly. Data will not be made available to outside parties.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Please email us at privacy@followbot.io with your request for data deletion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
The data necessary for app functionality is sent securely from the slack API to AWS cloud services. Data stored includes: Team Name, Team ID, Bot Access Token, Permission scopes, and Stripe Subscription ID. Accounts added through stalker will having the following information stored: User ID, User Name, Targeted Social Account, Targeted Social Platform, Channel ID, Channel Name.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no