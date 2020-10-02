Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain relevant data as long as it is required for our service to function. The primary function of Jaunt is to facilitate rideshare to events- one week after events pass, we remove data specific to the event from our system. To request that data be purged from our system prior to automatic removal, email jaunt@entalon.com.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not archive data for longer than 35 days. If Jaunt is uninstalled from a workspace, we delete all data relating to that workspace from our system. If a user asks for data removal, we will do so within 35 days. To request that data be removed, email jaunt@entalon.com. Backups are deleted weekly.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored via cloud services (AWS), which makes use of multiple datacenters for speed and redundancy reasons.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted through AWS.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no