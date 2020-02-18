Slagram retains account data necessary for the service to function: Slack and Telegram user id, name, payment e-mail.

Data is removed automatically 1 month after your subscription becomes inactive, or immediately upon request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

Slagram shall ensure that is has in place appropriate administrative, physical and technical measures designed to protect the security and confidentiality of Customer Data against any accidental or illicit destruction, alteration or unauthorized access or disclosure to third parties.