Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We use Slack profile data for our users in order to show names and profile images in app's interfaces. After you stop using the app, the data is kept on our cloud servers until sufficient time has passed for the data to be safely deleted.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We will archive, export or remove any data upon your request within 2 weeks of request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung After you submit information via our app, your information is encrypted through secure connections. We implement security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting All our data is hosted on cloud servers provided by Vultr.com ( https://www.vultr.com/company/about-us/ )

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Vultr.com

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no