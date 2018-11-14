Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our company uses customer information solely within the scope necessary for the execution of our services.
Within the limits necessary for service fulfillment, we may create documents or similar materials containing confidential information.
In such cases, the confidential information described in the documents will also be treated as confidential.
If duplication or other actions exceeding the necessary scope for service execution are required, we will obtain prior written consent from the customer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Our company will return the documents and materials to the other party upon their request. If the confidential information is stored on the contracting party's equipment or on the equipment for our service, we will ensure it is completely deleted.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
MINAGINE will storage Customer Data in accordance with Privacy mark. (reviewed by JIPDEC)
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Japan
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no