Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Our company uses customer information solely within the scope necessary for the execution of our services. Within the limits necessary for service fulfillment, we may create documents or similar materials containing confidential information. In such cases, the confidential information described in the documents will also be treated as confidential. If duplication or other actions exceeding the necessary scope for service execution are required, we will obtain prior written consent from the customer.