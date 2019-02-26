PronoContest is a sporting predictions contest app for companies and individuals.Only available for Enterprise edition, which is the paid and augmented version of PronoContest, this connector allows you to publish ranking updates directly into your group channel as soon as they happen, ie. after a match.
PronoContest.com kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.