Standup & Prosper

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently. For explicit data removal outside of the policy, contact security@standup-and-prosper.com

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is hosted and stored in our cloud provider. Sensitive data such as credit cards and credentials are encrypted and follow best practices put forward by NIST and our security team as well as the local regulations in your country.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Schweiz, Irland, USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no