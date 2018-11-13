Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain data for as long as necessary for the purposes detailed in our Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required by law. We try to capture and retain the least amount of data possible for the app to work properly.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten In some cases, you may be able to request that we remove your personal data from our systems. As with correcting your data, you can delete your data yourselves via your DeployHQ account. In other cases, though, please feel free to contact us via support@deployhq.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung No method of electronic storage can be 100% secure, however, we have sophisticated and detailed security and development policies that govern our systems to help ensure your data is as secure as it can be.

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes