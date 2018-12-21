CrowdTangle is a social analytics tool to discover and monitor performance of public content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit. This Slack integration allows users to easily send viral notifications or referral alerts from their dashboards to their Slack channel(s). CrowdTangle is a free tool provided to Facebook partners in news, sports, and entertainment verticals. Please reach out to your Facebook partner manager to request access.
CrowdTangle Notifications kann Folgendes tun:
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