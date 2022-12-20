Troopr Assistant

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services in accordance with our privacy policy and GDPR compliance. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to security@troopr.io.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon termination of Troopr account, we shall in no later that 30 calendar days delete all content permanently from active systems.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Troopr's infrastructure is hosted exclusively by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and all data in transit and data at rest is encrypted using the most up-to-date protocols (specifically TLS V1.2 and AES-256).
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter