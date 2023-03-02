BigMarker Webinar Responder

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
BigMarker Customers unilaterally determine what Customer Data they route through the BigMarker Services and how the Services are configured. As such, BigMarker operates on a shared responsibility model. If a Customer is unable to delete Customer Data via the self-services functionality of the Services, then BigMarker deletes Customer Data upon the Customer's written request, within the timeframe specified in the Data Protection Addendum and in accordance with Applicable Data Protection Law.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
BigMarker will, within sixty (60) days after request by Customer following the termination or expiration of the Agreement, delete all Customer Data from BigMarker’s systems.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, Customer understands that BigMarker may retain Customer Data if required by law, and such data will remain subject to the requirements of this Addendum.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no