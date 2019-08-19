StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by digital marketers. Ad buyers plan, execute, and manage data-driven native advertising campaigns across all devices, leveraging proprietary data, inventory and publisher partners :rocket:
Our Slack Integration will notify StackAdapt users about changes to campaigns, credit card payments, custom segments, pixels and other information critical to running a successful campaign on our platform! :mailbox:
Using the Slack App requires a paid StackAdapt account.
Have questions or need help? Drop us a note at support@stackadapt.com
:wave: