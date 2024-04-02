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Linear

Mehr Möglichkeiten, Linear in Slack zu nutzen

Mit Workflow-Builder automatisieren

Verwandle mit dem Workflow-Builder* alltägliche Prozesse in Automatisierungen, ohne auch nur eine Zeile Code zu schreiben. Füge Workflows Drittanbietertools wie Linear hinzu, um die Arbeit und Abläufe aus Slack heraus zu organisieren, und nutze Vorlagen für einen schnellen Start. Mehr Infos über Automatisierungen

Für Linear verfügbare Vorlagen:

Neues Linear-Problem

Formular in Slack ausfüllen, um ein Problem in Linear zu erstellen

* Workflow-Builder ist nur in kostenpflichtigen Abonnements verfügbar