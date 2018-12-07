The Breezy Slack Notifier gives you a personal, private way to be notified about and react to common Breezy hiring tasks without ever leaving Slack.Here are a few quick examples:* Get notified about new candidates * Move candidates between stages or assign them to team members * Share team feedback regarding candidates * View & reply to candidate emails & text messages * See and respond to @-mentions from your teammates * Get remindersThere's SO much awesome packed in here. We know you're going to love it.
Breezy HR Notifier kann Folgendes einsehen:
Breezy HR Notifier kann Folgendes tun:
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