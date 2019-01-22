I am out of the office on Friday

Leave request added on 2019-02-15 Are you sure want to add this leave? (yes/no)

Create stand-up

What time of the day do you want the stand-up to run? Only multiples of 15 minutes can be given ex- 1 pm, 1.15pm, 1.30pm, 1.45pm

What is the channel name that you want the stand-up to use to get members from?

Please add your questions to stand-up. Enter your first question or type 'no' to continue without adding questions.

Stand-up help

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Betabot is a Slack bot that helps in managing your distributed teams, it combines a few of the great features into one application that is run by a Slack bot.• check availability of team members in different time zones• request work from home, sick leaves• run stand-ups for different teams• get stand-up reports on Slack channel or in an emailYou can contact us to request custom features and support queries through our websiteor provide your email at onboarding to get feature updates.• You can request leaves at the office through Slack, just tell Betabot if you are taking leave or working from home.Send a direct message to Betabot if you are taking leave by saying,confirm your leave request when prompted by Betabot by saying 'yes/no'• You can create a stand-up for teams in your workspace to know the status of their workload by adding questions. You have to select a Slack channel in order for Betabot to select participants and to post a stand-up report.Initiate a stand-up by asking Betabot toand simply answer the questions followed.Enter a time that the stand-up needs to be scheduled when prompted.Enter the channel to select participants from, when prompted, (for Betabot to access members in private channels, Betabot needs to be added as a member in that channel.)Enter a list of questions one by one when prompted,There you have created a successful stand-up!• to do more with stand-ups Enterto view a list of the things you can do• to view the availability of workspace members and stand-up reports in an explicit way login to Betabot dashboard.To login typeorin a direct message to Betabot. Then a Login button will be provided which will give you access to Betabot dashboard.• If you forget how to ask Betabot to create a stand-up, set availability or if you want to login to the Betabot dashboard just ask for help by typing the keyword,