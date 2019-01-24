We may retain your personal data, as well as your Customers' information, for as long as your relationship with us is active by having a Aero Apps account, or as otherwise needed to provide you our Services. After terminating your relationship with us by deleting your Aero Apps account or otherwise ceasing to use our Services, we may continue to store copies of your and your Customers’ personal data as reasonably necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes between you and us or you and your Customers, to prevent fraud and abuse, to enforce our agreements, and/or to protect our legitimate interests.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung

We seek to use reasonable organizational, technical, and administrative measures to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of personal data. Unfortunately, no data transmission or storage system is guaranteed to be 100% secure, therefore we cannot guarantee absolute security of information. We encourage you to take care of the personal data in your possession that you process online and set strong passwords for your Aero Apps account, limit access of your computer and browser by signing off after you have finished your session, and avoid providing us with any sensitive information whose disclosure you believe could cause you substantial harm. All of Aero Apps’s authorized personnel involved in the processing of your and your Customer’s personal data have committed themselves to confidentiality obligations and shall not access or otherwise process your personal data without your authorization if it's not for the purposes of providing you our Services. In the event that we experience a personal data breach, we will notify you (as a Merchant or a User) in compliance with the obligations set out in applicable laws.