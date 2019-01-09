NotifiMe is an automation and marketing data reporting tool that alerts you about any mentions of your tracked keywords right in your team’s Slack. To get started, install the bot and add some keywords. More at: https://notifime.appA paid account is required to use the full functionality of the app.Contact developers at support@notifime.app
NotifiMe kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.