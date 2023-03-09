Nightfall Pro DLP for Slack

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Customer Data is retained in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Customer Data is removed in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Customer Data is stored in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.nightfall.ai/privacy