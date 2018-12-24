Aloware is an omnichannel Cloud Contact Center that supports Calls, SMS, Social Messengers and works with any CRM.Aloware's Slack integration allows users using both Aloware and Slack to receive notifications of any incoming, occurring or outgoing call/SMS, serving as a collaboration hub for all client contact.Using this app requires a paid Aloware account.
Aloware Companion kann Folgendes tun:
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